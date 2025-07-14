Watch CBS News
Local News

Twin Cities-bound flight diverted back to LAX after engine emergency, Sun Country says

By
Stephen Swanson
Web Producer, CBS Minnesota
Stephen Swanson is a web producer at CBS News Minnesota. Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the WCCO-TV newsroom in 2011, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.
Read Full Bio
Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

Sen. Nicole Mitchell’s burglary trial set to start, and more headlines
Sen. Nicole Mitchell’s burglary trial set to start, and more headlines 05:05

Sun Country Airlines says a Minneapolis-bound flight was diverted back to Los Angeles overnight Monday after an engine emergency.

Flight 430 departed from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) about 2:05 a.m. CST, according to FlightAware, but a Sun Country spokesperson said the Boeing 737-800 "experienced an issue with one engine after take-off."

The crew declared an emergency and turned back to Los Angeles, the airline says, safely returning to LAX just before 3 a.m. CST.

The flight, carrying 166 passengers and six crew members, finally arrived just before 3 p.m. CST — nearly eight hours behind schedule — at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP).

"Our passengers and crew are our priority, and we appreciate the professionalism of our pilots and flight attendants to ensure the safety of our customers," the spokesperson said. "We thank our passengers for their patience and have scheduled another aircraft to return passengers to MSP today."

This emergency comes just months after a Delta Airlines connection flight from MSP landed upside down on a runway at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Ontario, Canada. Nearly two dozen people were injured but all 80 people on board the Bombardier CRJ700 jet survived.

Delta later offered $30,000 with "no strings attached" to each passenger, a total of about $2.3 million. Delta also said passengers who took the money wouldn't forfeit their right to sue the airline, which multiple passengers still did.

A month earlier, four people were injured when a Delta flight bound for MSP made an emergency stop during takeoff at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The aborted takeoff was due to an engine issue with the Boeing 757-300 aircraft.

Stephen Swanson

Stephen Swanson is a web producer at CBS News Minnesota. Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the WCCO-TV newsroom in 2011, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.