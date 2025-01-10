Engine issue forces Delta flight bound for MSP to abort takeoff from Atlanta

Delta plane headed to MSP forced to deplane due to engine issues

ATLANTA — Four people were injured on Friday morning after an engine issue forced emergency evacuations on a Delta plane bound for Minneapolis.

According to a statement from the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the aircraft aborted takeoff around 9:10 a.m. Passengers then used the emergency slides to deplane and were taken to a nearby concourse.

During the incident, four people suffered minor injuries. One person was transported, while the three others were treated at the scene, airport officials said.

"Delta's flight crew followed established procedures to suspend the takeoff of flight 2668 from Atlanta (ATL) to Minneapolis-St. Paul (MSP) after an indication of an engine issue," Delta Air Lines said in a statement.

Atlanta is under a Winter Storm Warning until Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Operations at the airport were delayed due to the incident and the ongoing weather.