Minnesota DNR sets daily 2-walleye limit on Mille Lacs Lake this summer

New ethics complaint filed against Minnesota state senator, and more headlines

Anglers on one of Minnesota's largest lakes will be able to keep two walleye daily starting this spring, wildlife officials said Thursday.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said the eased regulations go into effect May 10 and last through Nov. 30. Harvested walleye must be longer than 17 inches, and only one can be longer than 20.

The DNR attributed the easement to a rebounded population following years of catch-and-release restrictions.

"The walleye population in Mille Lacs is currently in a good place," said DNR fisheries section manager Brad Parsons . "Ojibwe Tribes and the Minnesota DNR limited harvest, which allowed for an increased number of adult spawning walleye, and a strong 2024 year class that bodes well for the future health of the fishery."

The DNR and Ojibwe treaty tribes set the annual harvest limit on Mille Lacs. This year's mark is set at 113,600 for state-licensed fishers and 88,000 pounds for Ojibwe treaty fishers.

Ample populations of the fish walleye feed on, such as yellow perch and cisco, have also contributed to the walleye's resurgence, officials said. Accordingly, the daily limit for yellow perch on the lake was cut from 20 to five.

The walleye is Minnesota's state fish.