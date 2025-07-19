Roseville police identify person of interest in 1987 unsolved homicide, ask public for help

Roseville, Minnesota police have identified a person of interest in a decades-old unsolved homicide, and are asking for the public to help connect the dots in the cold case.

Sue Capistrant's body was found behind a Roseville grocery store around 7:30 a.m. on April 8, 1987. The 22-year-old was last seen around 1 a.m. that day leaving her parents' home in Roseville, where she lived, police say.

Investigators have identified Robert Osborne, who died in 1996, as a person of interest. Police say that aside from their similar ages — Osborne was born in 1963 — and the fact that he lived nearby, investigators cannot find a connection between him and Capistrant.

Roseville Police

According to investigators, hours before she died, Capistrant received a phone call from an unknown caller after returning home from a night out at Patrick's Lounge in St. Paul.

She was with a friend when she got the call at the house on the 1300 block of Garden Avenue, investigators say. She had a short conversation on the phone and left the home around 1 a.m. The friend — who is not a suspect in the case — also left the home around that time.

"We know Ms. Capistrant was in contact with Mr. Osborne on April 7 or 8, 1987," said Roseville Detective Brady Martin. "We are seeking the public's assistance in connecting the lives of Capistrant and Osborne."

Martin added that he believes more than one person may have been involved in her death. It's unclear the extent Osborne was allegedly involved, he said.

"We don't want to jeapordize the integrity of the case by revealing too much information. If a member of the public knew these two individuals or saw them together, we are asking that they contact police," Martin said.

Roseville officers have investigated more than a dozen possible suspects and interviewed more than 100 witnesses in the decades since Capistrant's death.

Anyone with information is asked to call 651-792-7008 or email rvpoliceinvest@cityofroseville.com.