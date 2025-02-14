Sturgill Simpson to return to Twin Cities in May for Minneapolis show at Armory

MINNEAPOLIS — Less than a year after his highly-praised stop in St. Paul, Sturgill Simpson will return for another Twin Cities show.

Simpson, who went by the alias Johnny Blue Skies for his latest album "Passage Du Desir," announced the "Who the F**k is Johnny Blue Skies?" tour on Friday. He'll play The Armory in Minneapolis on May 6.

Tickets will go on sale for the general public on Feb. 21 at noon through Ticketmaster. There's no opener for the all-ages show, but at Simpson's September show at Roy Wilkins Auditorium, he played for about three hours, tearing through songs across his oeuvre and adding in a few covers. He also played in Moorhead the night before.

The Kentucky-born country singer won a Grammy for this third album, "A Sailor's Guide to Earth," and has been nominated for several more.