MINNEAPOLIS -- You know the old 5 second rule that says it's OK to eat something that's fallen on the floor as long as it's within 5 seconds

Now, a new OnePoll survey shows people eat food that's fallen on the floor about four times a month.

And, 52% say it's OK to extend the 5 second rule to 10 seconds.

