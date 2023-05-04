Watch CBS News
Student, 16, arrested after bringing loaded gun inside Mankato West High School

By WCCO Staff

MANKATO, Minn. – A teenage boy is in custody after bringing a loaded handgun into a southern Minnesota school.

Mankato city officials say officers were called to Mankato West High School just after 10 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a 16-year-old student with a concealed weapon. 

Police say the boy didn't make any threats, and he was taken into custody without incident. No one was hurt.

KEYC spoke to Mankato Area Public Schools Superintendent Paul Peterson Wednesday about the incident.

"What's really important is that our school staff responded really quickly to student concern, and you know, that's what's so important about all this is that when kids see something, or when they sense something, that they have trusted adults that they can go to and talk to," Peterson said.

The boy is being held in a juvenile detention center. He may face a felony charge for possession of a dangerous weapon on school property.

