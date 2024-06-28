Storms on Friday across Minnesota before a dry and mild weekend

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast for Minnesota from June 28, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Make sure to grab that umbrella and raincoat if you're heading outside Friday morning.

The day will start with storms, with wet and breezy conditions expected. The rain is expected to clear out of the Twin Cities after 7 a.m.

WCCO

Some dry time is expected during the day before a second round of storms sprouts up as the main low-pressure system darts eastward.

The second system has a slight risk of hail and wind concerns.

Friday's storms are expected to drop a quarter-inch to a half-inch rain in the Twin Cities, with some areas getting closer to an inch — especially north of Interstate 94.

Temperatures are expected to reach 77 degrees in the Twin Cities.

The weekend will bring in high pressure and pleasant weather. All the great events in Minneapolis and across the state will have sunshine and lower to mid-70s.

The stretch of 70s wraps up Monday, leaving us one more day below average to start the week. It comes with some showers too.

There is no big-time heat, but we get back to average or above by Tuesday. A few storms and some may be strong.

Dry and back to lower 80s by Wednesday.

Meanwhile, river levels remain in flux across the state.