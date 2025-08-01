Watch CBS News
Man arrested after 2 women shot near Stone Arch Bridge in downtown Minneapolis

By
Eric Henderson
Managing Editor, Midwest
Eric Henderson is Managing Editor, Midwest for CBSNews.com. He has won three Emmy Awards, an Eric Sevareid Award and two Edward R. Murrow Awards.
Minneapolis Park Police are investigating after two women were injured in an apparent shooting near Stone Arch Bridge in downtown Minneapolis overnight.

According to police, the incident happened just before 1 a.m. Friday, near the northeast end of the bridge, which spans the Mississippi River.

Police say that they responded to the call of shots fired and found two women with minor injuries. They were not taken to the hospital.

Investigators say that a man was arrested.

Police did not say what they believe led to shots being fired. The incident remains under investigation.

