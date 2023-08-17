Minneapolis City Council passes ordinance setting minimum wage for rideshare drivers

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minneapolis City Council voted Thursday to pass an ordinance creating a minimum wage for rideshare drivers.

This comes just days after Uber and Lyft threatened to pull their services from the city if the measure passed. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has expressed reservations about the ordinance, but has not said whether he will veto it.

The measure passed by a vote of 7-5.

Many rideshare drivers have shared their stories about the importance of a minimum wage with WCCO and in front of council members as this proposal has made its way through committees and to the full city council. Passengers WCCO talked to feel the same way.

"I've driven in the past when I've had some health issues and that was a way that I was able to make money and take care of my family, so I understand how important that is. Just in general I think employers and partners should be offering those simple benefits," Stephanie Williams said.

The proposal sets a minimum wage for rideshare drivers that is equivalent to the city of Minneapolis' minimum wage at $15.19. Under the proposal, drivers would pocket at least $1.40 per mile and $0.51 per minute, or $5, whichever is greater.

The rule only applies for the portion of the ride within the city limits. The ordinance also sets new rules on how companies can discipline, terminate or deactivate drivers. It also guarantees riders and drivers get receipts detailing how much the rider was charged and what the driver was paid.

Some passengers say it's the right thing to do.

"Everybody is entitled to a working wage and living. I'm for it," Jeff Young said.

"I think that that's very important," Jenn Teske said. "As an independent contractor myself for a long, long time before I went into my own business, I think that people should have that and I think Uber and Lyft should provide that."

The measure has received some pushback from the president and CEO of the Minneapolis Downtown Council as well as Frey. He has said while he agrees drivers should be paid more, the process to get there is complex and requires more time and information. If he does use his veto, the city council would need nine votes to overturn his veto.

In an email to city council members Wednesday night, Frey urged them to "allow more time for deliberation" and outlined measures he feels need to be addressed, including:

Extending the effective date to align with state recommendations

Clarifying rules about deactivated drivers

Adding more driver protections and benefits

Providing effective ways for the ordinance to be enforced

Considering the downsides of identity verification and gift card bans

Gov. Tim Walz vetoed a similar measure passed by state lawmakers earlier this year after Uber and Lyft threatened to pull their services. Walz has set up a committee for further study into a minimum wage for rideshare drivers.

Minneapolis wouldn't be the first city to set a minimum wage for rideshare drivers. Washington state and New York also have one in place, both for their largest cities of Seattle and New York City as well as for the entire state.