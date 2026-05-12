Family searches for stolen boat belonging to late Zumbrota officer: "It's a vessel of memories"

A family in southern Minnesota is looking for a stolen boat, one they say has a priceless connection to the past.

The boat belonged to Gary Schoeder Jr., who spent years serving as a police officer and firefighter in Zumbrota. Schroeder medically retired in 2020 while battling PTSD. He later died by suicide in 2023.

The community of Zumbrota came together to construct a memorial in his honor outside the police station last year. His name was also added to a firefighter memorial outside of the Minnesota State Capitol during a ceremony last September.

Minnesotans continue to honor Schroeder's life. Just last week, Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill that would rename a stretch of Highway 58 in his honor.

The family says Schroeder's boat was taken from Pioneer Campground outside of Wabasha. Schroeder's sister, Elizabeth Sunday, called the boat an important connection to the man they lost.

"This boat is more than a boat. It is not a thing, it's a vessel of memories," said Sunday. "It was just, like, ripping another piece of him away."

Sunday continues to tell her brother's life story, hoping the men and women who serve are empowered to get the help they need. She also emphasized the important role the community plays in supporting law enforcement officers.

Sunday said while working in the small town of Zumbrota, Schroeder was often helping people he knew well.

"He knew everybody, so it really hit home for the ones that he couldn't save, or the ones that had traumatic events. He wore their pain every day," she said.

Sunday said she's grateful to the people of Zumbrota who have rallied around her family after her brother's death, and those who continue to support them as they search for this cherished boat.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.