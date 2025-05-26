Stillwater pays tribute to fallen service members during Memorial Day ceremony

Hundreds gathered in Stillwater on Monday to honor fallen service members during the city's 21st annual Memorial Day ceremony.

The event, hosted by the Stillwater Veterans Memorial Committee, featured a flyover by a formation of several T-6 aircraft — one piloted by a former astronaut. The final pass, known as the "Missing Man" formation, paid tribute to those who never returned home from war.

"It is Memorial Day, as you just said, and we are the Stillwater Veterans Memorial," said Rachel Kozlowski, vice chair of the memorial committee. "The board puts on a celebration every year to commemorate our lost veterans and people killed in action during war, and so people from the Stillwater area [and] St. Croix Valley area come to commemorate our lost soldiers."

Attendees filled the plaza near the memorial to hear remarks from Colonel Mark Vangsness and performances from the Stillwater Area High School band and choir. Kozlowski said the turnout reflects the community's deep respect for military service.

"It means an incredible amount. Stillwater and Stillwater area people really show up for their community," she said. "This specifically means a lot because we have a huge turnout. It's very incredible and heartwarming."

The committee also announced plans to expand the memorial site, citing a surge in the number of engraved pavers purchased to honor veterans. The $250,000 project aims to add more space and continue honoring local service members.

"We've had such a demand for pavers, we're running out of room," said a board member and U.S. Marine Corps veteran. "So we are launching an expansion in the next few years…hopefully be able to accommodate all those who want to celebrate their veterans."

He emphasized the true purpose of the day.

"Today is for those who never got out of the uniform," he said. "We just want to make sure they know, and their families know, that their service is certainly never forgotten."

The Stillwater Veterans Memorial Committee is raising funds through events, including its annual St. Croix River boat cruise in August.