Stillwater Lift Bridge to be closed for 2 days next week

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

STILLWATER, Minn. -- The Stillwater Lift Bridge will be closed to cyclists and pedestrians for two days next week as crew replace an electrical cable that powers the bridge' lift span.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the closure will begin at 6 a.m. Tuesday and last through 6 p.m. Thursday. During the repairs, boats and other watercraft taller than nine feet will be unable to pass under the bridge. 

The historic lift bridge was refurbished in recent years and serves as a pedestrian crossing over the St. Croix River, connecting Minnesota and Wisconsin. 

Stillwater is located about 30 miles east of Minneapolis. 

