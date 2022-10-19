Steve Simon (DFL): 2022 Election Guide

Welcome to WCCO.com's 2022 Election Guide!

We reached out to all Minnesota candidates running for U.S Congress this fall, as well as all statewide contests. Candidates were asked to provide a two-minute video discussing their platform as well as answer a set of political questions.

Above is the video Secretary of State candidate Steve Simon provided. Below are his answers to the questionnaire.

This is not a paid advertisement nor does WCCO endorse any candidate.

How will you restore confidence in election integrity?

I would actually say Minnesotans have a lot of faith in the integrity of our elections being fair, accurate and secure. The more we make voters familiar with our best in the nation system as it actually is, rather than how it is sometimes mischaracterized, the more confidence they come away with.

Every county completes an audit of the results of the election after every single election, and the audits are open to the public so they can see the results be confirmed with their very own eyes. I'd also invite anyone who is skeptical to come work an election as an election judge. You'll come away with a lot of confidence and trust in the integrity of our system.

What do you see as the biggest threat to our history of fair, transparent elections?

Without a doubt the biggest threat to Minnesota's history of fair, transparent elections is this cloud of disinformation. That's a polite way of saying lies about our election system. Those who choose to spread this disinformation are corroding well earned confidence in our elections, and restoring that is extremely important.

Will you affirm the results of the 2022 elections?

Yes.

Do you believe Joe Biden is the legitimately elected President of the United States?

Yes.