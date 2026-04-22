For 50 years, this Faribault man has served his community as an EMT

For more than 50 years, Steve Nesseth has answered the call, not for the recognition, but because for him service is simply a way of life.

"It became a part of me, I guess. I just really enjoy working with people and especially all the other partners," said Nesseth, an EMT for North Memorial Health Ambulance in Faribault.

Nesseth started working in emergency services at just 22 years old.

"Volunteers were needed in Kenyon, my hometown just 15 miles east of here. A quasi-thing between the fire department the police department and anyone else who wanted to help," said Nesseth.

Back then, emergency care looked and sounded very different.

"We only had a two-way radio that could do the sheriff's department and it could do county. We showed up at the hospital back in the early 70s, unannounced, we'd just walk in with a patient," explained Nesseth.

He has gone from those bare-bones beginnings to the advanced care on wheels of today.

For Nesseth, service didn't stop at the ambulance bay.

He balanced EMS with full-time work, family life, and 19 years as a volunteer firefighter.

"Skipped some dinners, events with some of the family but as long as the family was involved, which they were, it really made it much easier. Without family involvement it wouldn't work," said Nesseth.

In March, Nesseth marked a rare feat: five decades as a nationally registered EMT.

"We started to look at it and it is tremendous. There's only a couple of people around that we can find that have hit this milestone," said Kelly Goodnature, captain at North Memorial Health Ambulance.

Now, he's not just responding to calls, he's helping guide the next generation.

"He has so much experience that he mentors all our new team members, existing team members. He's a pleasure to have," said Goodnature.

Even after five decades, Nesseth isn't quite ready to step away.

"As long as I'm still feeling good and I'm able, and they're willing to keep me here, I'll be here," said Nesseth.

He hopes sharing his story will empower others, especially those in small towns to consider becoming an EMT.