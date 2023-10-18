Gov. Tim Walz joins striking auto workers on picket line in Plymouth: "All's we're saying is negotiate a fair contract"

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — A handful of Minnesota's highest-ranking elected officials are on the picket line in the Twin Cities Wednesday.

Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, and more are marching with striking members of the United Auto Workers (UAW) outside the Stellantis facility in Plymouth.

"All's we're saying is negotiate a fair contract. Get together with them, get back to work. 'When we all do better, we all do better' is kind of a Minnesota mantra, and that's what these folks are on," Walz said.

The UAW strike is now in week five, and for workers in the metro — and in Hudson, Wisconsin — Sunday will mark one month on the picket lines.

Those workers say things are starting to feel tighter after nearly a month on the line. But Wednesday morning, Walz and others told them to hold tight.

Striking UAW members were also joined by member of other local unions, including the Minneapolis Teachers Federation, the Minnesota Nurses Association, and the SEIU, among others.

This comes as the UAW and the Big Three automakers continue to work on finding a deal.

"This is about the entire country. It is about working families here in Minnesota, but across the United States, standing up for what is right," Flanagan said.

The Minnesota Nurses Association announced its parent union would be donating $25,000 to striking autoworkers. And the Minneapolis Regional Labor Federation says they're working on setting up a strike fund that would go directly to the workers in Plymouth.