SCOTUS declines to take on auto dealers' case to block Minnesota's "clean car" mandate

SCOTUS refuses to hear auto dealers’ case to block Walz’s EV mandate

MINNEAPOLIS — The legal battle to prevent more hybrid and electric vehicles on Minnesota roads has hit a dead end.

The United States Supreme Court declined a challenge from auto dealers to block Gov. Tim Walz's mandate.

Minnesota is the first state in the Midwest to have stricter tailpipe emission standards starting in 2025, which includes a mandate for automakers to offer more electric and hybrid vehicles.

The Minnesota Auto Dealers Association argued the state overreached its power.

Transportation is the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global warming.

