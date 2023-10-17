Watch CBS News
Local News

SCOTUS declines to take on auto dealers' case to block Minnesota's "clean car" mandate

By Steve Swanson, WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

SCOTUS refuses to hear auto dealers’ case to block Walz’s EV mandate
SCOTUS refuses to hear auto dealers’ case to block Walz’s EV mandate 00:30

MINNEAPOLIS — The legal battle to prevent more hybrid and electric vehicles on Minnesota roads has hit a dead end.

The United States Supreme Court declined a challenge from auto dealers to block Gov. Tim Walz's mandate.

RELATED: Minnesota appeals court rules "clean car" standards are constitutional

ev-charging-up-close-at-tristate.jpg
WCCO

Minnesota is the first state in the Midwest to have stricter tailpipe emission standards starting in 2025, which includes a mandate for automakers to offer more electric and hybrid vehicles.

The Minnesota Auto Dealers Association argued the state overreached its power.

Transportation is the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global warming.

MORE: 4 reasons why now is a good time to buy an electric vehicle

First published on October 17, 2023 / 8:53 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.