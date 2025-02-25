Watch CBS News
Both drivers killed after wrong-way crash in central Minnesota

By Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

Authorities say two people were killed in a head-on collision in central Minnesota early Monday evening.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a 35-year-old man had been driving a Volkswagen Tiguan westbound on Highway 23 near Wakefield Township shortly after 5 p.m. That's when a 52-year-old man driving his Chevy Trailblazer eastbound in the westbound lanes of traffic crashed head-on into the Volkswagen.

Both drivers, who were the only occupants of each vehicle, died in the crash, the state patrol reports.

The Minnesota State Patrol identified the driver of the Volkswagen as Greg Steil, of Richmond, Minnesota. The driver of the Chevy was identified as James Wilton, of Fairchild, Wisconsin.

Both men had been wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating what caused the crash, but reports it is unknown if alcohol played a factor.

Wakefield Township is located about 20 miles southwest of St. Cloud.

