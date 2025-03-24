Bird flu detected in Stearns County dairy herd, Minnesota officials say

H5N1, also known as bird flu, has been found in a Stearns County dairy herd, according to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA).

Authorities say the virus was detected in samples collected as part of the state's milk surveillance plan, which launched last month.

The Board of Animal Health has quarantined the Stearns County herd until they meet testing requirements showing it's no longer infected.

"Our surveillance and response approach to H5N1 is a team effort to ensure we're covering all angles where it's detected and limiting its ability to spread," said state veterinarian Dr. Brian Hoefs.

MDA says there is no concern for the safety of the public milk supply. All milk sold in stores is pasteurized to kill bacteria and viruses.

Dairy farms are also required to dispose of milk from sick animals to remove it from the milk supply.

H5N1 testing is done on pre-pasteurized, or raw, cow milk collected from each of Minnesota's approximately 1,600 dairy farms monthly.

"Identifying which dairy herds are infected is important so we can prevent disease spread and protect both animal and human health," said MDA Commissioner Thom Petersen.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) also monitors the health of people who have direct contact with infected animals or their environment.

MDH provides public health recommendations to help reduce the risk for infection, testing, antivirals and personal protective equipment, if needed.

MDA says dairy farmers should monitor their herd and contact their veterinarian immediately if cows appear sick.

This is the first time bird flu has been detected since the milk surveillance program began. This is also the first time H5N1 was detected in a dairy herd since June 2024.

State officials say the risk to the public from bird flu currently remains low.