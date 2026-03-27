Gustavus Adolphus professor accused of stealing gun triggers, ammunition from Scheels

A Gustavus Adolphus College professor is facing two charges after being accused of stealing two gun triggers and several boxes of ammunition from Scheels in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, according to court documents.

Aaron Lee Banks, 52, of St. Peter, Minnesota, is charged with one count each of possession of burglary or theft tools and theft.

Police responded to the store on Flying Cloud Drive during the evening of March 14 after staff said a male suspect, later identified as Banks, was concealing gun parts and ammunition on him, the complaint said. At least one employee saw him grab a white box containing an AR trigger and use a pocketknife to cut the plastic casing to get it off the display peg without unlocking the security lock, according to court records.

The complaint said Banks left the store without attempting to pay for or putting back the concealed items. He was later apprehended and found to have a trigger, rifle accessory and a box of ammunition totalling just over $544 in value.

Staff at Scheels said Banks has stolen from the store on five other occasions over the past month, according to court documents. During the five incidents, he took a rifle trigger, a pair of gloves and eight boxes of ammunition, the complaint said. The store was not able to recover the items, which totaled $754.91 in value.

Gustavus Adolphus College said in a statement that Banks is on leave and has made plans to cover his teaching and advising duties.

If convicted, Banks faces up to eight years in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000.

Gustavus Adolphus is in St. Peter, which is around 68 miles southwest of Minneapolis.