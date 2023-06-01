NEXT Drive: State patrol investigating fatal crash on I-694 in Oakdale

Watch CBS News
OAKDALE, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash early Thursday in the east metro.

Per the patrol, the crash occurred on northbound Interstate 694 near Stillwater Boulevard in Oakdale just before 2:30 a.m.

The patrol did not say how many vehicles or people were involved in the crash.

The northbound lanes are closed while the patrol investigates.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more information.

