NEXT Drive: State patrol investigating fatal crash on I-694 in Oakdale
OAKDALE, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash early Thursday in the east metro.
Per the patrol, the crash occurred on northbound Interstate 694 near Stillwater Boulevard in Oakdale just before 2:30 a.m.
The patrol did not say how many vehicles or people were involved in the crash.
The northbound lanes are closed while the patrol investigates.
This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more information.
