State Patrol hiring seven commercial vehicle inspectors

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Minn. – Seven Minnesotans have the chance to join the team working to keep the state's highways safe and secure for all commercial traffic.

Using money from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the state plans to hire seven additional commercial vehicle inspectors. These employees would work at a number of the state's weigh stations, inspecting commercial vehicles passing through.

"Everything that we touch in our daily lives likely was on a truck at one point in its life. That's really critical for us to understand," said Captain Jon Olsen of the Minnesota State Patrol. "I always tell my staff, the inspection that you do today may not save a life here in Minnesota today, but it might save a life tomorrow in Wyoming."

The seven positions are non-sworn positions, meaning while they'll work under the umbrella of the Minnesota State Patrol, they're considered non-sworn positions open to civilians.

"I know I can go to work and make a difference. There's not a lot of jobs where you can get that feeling every day," said CVI Mike Tester. "I think of my wife and my child. Knowing there's people out here who want to keep our roadways safe… I think that's pretty cool."

In addition to staffing the St. Croix weigh station in Washington County, these employees would staff weigh sites in Mahnomen, Moorhead, Cloquet and Worthington.

According to the state's website, the salary for these positions ranges from $46,687 to $65,625 annually.

Capt. Olsen says the hope is to have the positions filled by the spring.

Click here for more information on how to apply.