Watch CBS News
Local News

State patrol: 63-year-old man gravely injured in head-on crash in Forest Lake

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of April 13, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of April 13, 2023 01:02

FOREST LAKE, Minn. -- A 63-year-old man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a head-on crash in Forest Lake Thursday.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred on southbound Interstate 35 near Highway 8.

MORE NEWS: Stolen car crashes into north Minneapolis house; 2 injured

There, a motorist in a 2008 Cadillac Escalade was traveling northbound when the driver lost control, careened through the median cable barriers and struck a 2015 Toyota Corolla in the southbound lanes.

screenshot-2023-04-13-at-10-45-46-am.png
MnDOT

The driver of the Toyota, a Grasston man, was taken to Regions Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The Cadillac driver, a 67-year-old Chisago man, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was also taken to Regions Hospital. He was also wearing a seatbelt.

Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in this crash, the state patrol said. 

There were no other vehicles or individuals involved in the crash. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on April 13, 2023 / 10:57 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.