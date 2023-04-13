State patrol: 63-year-old man gravely injured in head-on crash in Forest Lake

FOREST LAKE, Minn. -- A 63-year-old man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a head-on crash in Forest Lake Thursday.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred on southbound Interstate 35 near Highway 8.

There, a motorist in a 2008 Cadillac Escalade was traveling northbound when the driver lost control, careened through the median cable barriers and struck a 2015 Toyota Corolla in the southbound lanes.

The driver of the Toyota, a Grasston man, was taken to Regions Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The Cadillac driver, a 67-year-old Chisago man, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was also taken to Regions Hospital. He was also wearing a seatbelt.

Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in this crash, the state patrol said.

There were no other vehicles or individuals involved in the crash.