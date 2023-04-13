Watch CBS News
Local News

Stolen car crashes into north Minneapolis house; 2 injured

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Stolen car crashes into north Minneapolis home
Stolen car crashes into north Minneapolis home 00:18

MINNEAPOLIS -- A stolen car filled with juveniles crashed into a house Wednesday evening in north Minneapolis, police say.

The Minneapolis Police Department says officers found that a vehicle had left the roadway and crashed into a house on the 2300 block of Bryant Street North shortly after 8 p.m.

Police say they believe the vehicle, a Hyundai, to be stolen.

image004.png
CBS

MORE: Minneapolis police see rise in Kia, Hyundai car thefts

There were four occupants in the car, all believed to be juveniles, MPD said. Two of the occupants had non-life-threatening injuries from the crash and were transported to NMMC by EMS.

The other two occupants fled the scene of the crash on foot.

No arrests have been made and MPD is investigating.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on April 12, 2023 / 10:00 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.