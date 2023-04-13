Stolen car crashes into north Minneapolis house; 2 injured

MINNEAPOLIS -- A stolen car filled with juveniles crashed into a house Wednesday evening in north Minneapolis, police say.

The Minneapolis Police Department says officers found that a vehicle had left the roadway and crashed into a house on the 2300 block of Bryant Street North shortly after 8 p.m.

Police say they believe the vehicle, a Hyundai, to be stolen.

MORE: Minneapolis police see rise in Kia, Hyundai car thefts

There were four occupants in the car, all believed to be juveniles, MPD said. Two of the occupants had non-life-threatening injuries from the crash and were transported to NMMC by EMS.

The other two occupants fled the scene of the crash on foot.

No arrests have been made and MPD is investigating.