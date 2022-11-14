We heard from the community.

You're looking for increased transparency in police training and holding departments more accountable when it comes to use of force.

For the first time, St. Paul Police offered complete access to show how it's training officers to use less force.

In State of Policing, a WCCO Original special, we invite you inside the training. Hear why St. Paul changed its training techniques and the impact it's having.

Plus, invested members of the community weigh in on what they think is important in a department, and what can make a difference in community interactions.

And you'll hear from police chiefs and the state regulatory agency over training and standards.

Watch State of Policing this week on WCCO-TV and CBS News Minnesota

Monday at 4 p.m.: Hear from St. Paul Police about the move to a different training model called response to resistance or aggression, or RRA.

Monday at 6 p.m.: For the first time, go inside St. Paul's training. The department allowed full access to record RRA training.

Tuesday at 4 p.m.: Hear from community members and leaders about what they think will make a difference in police interactions.

Tuesday at 6 p.m.: Minnesota police chiefs talk about what they look for in an officer.

Wednesday at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.: We give you a look at what you'll see in our streaming special: State of Policing.

We give you a look at what you'll see in our streaming special: State of Policing. Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. on CBS News Minnesota: Watch our streaming special "State of Policing"