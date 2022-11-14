Watch CBS News
Local News

State of Policing

By Jennifer Mayerle

/ CBS Minnesota

Watch "State of Policing" this week on WCCO
Watch "State of Policing" this week on WCCO 00:40

We heard from the community.

You're looking for increased transparency in police training and holding departments more accountable when it comes to use of force.

For the first time, St. Paul Police offered complete access to show how it's training officers to use less force.

In State of Policing, a WCCO Original special, we invite you inside the training. Hear why St. Paul changed its training techniques and the impact it's having.

Plus, invested members of the community weigh in on what they think is important in a department, and what can make a difference in community interactions.

And you'll hear from police chiefs and the state regulatory agency over training and standards.

Watch State of Policing this week on WCCO-TV and CBS News Minnesota

  • Monday at 4 p.m.: Hear from St. Paul Police about the move to a different training model called response to resistance or aggression, or RRA.
  • Monday at 6 p.m.: For the first time, go inside St. Paul's training.  The department allowed full access to record RRA training.
  • Tuesday at 4 p.m.: Hear from community members and leaders about what they think will make a difference in police interactions.
  • Tuesday at 6 p.m.: Minnesota police chiefs talk about what they look for in an officer. 
  • Wednesday at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.: We give you a look at what you'll see in our streaming special: State of Policing.
  • Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. on CBS News Minnesota: Watch our streaming special "State of Policing"
Jennifer Mayerle
jennifer-mayerle.png

Jennifer Mayerle happily returned to Minnesota and WCCO, where she began her career as an intern. The Emmy and Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist joined WCCO as a reporter in May 2014. She also anchors "WCCO Saturday Morning" from 8-9 a.m.

First published on November 14, 2022 / 12:19 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.