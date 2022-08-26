Watch CBS News
State disaster assistance authorized for 8 Minn. counties for damaging storms

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Friday announced the authorization of state disaster assistance for eight counties following damaging storms earlier this year.

The assistance is for four different weather events, spanning between April 22 and July 5. The areas include Becker, Benton, Cottonwood, Freeborn, Lyon, McLeod, Murray and Rock counties.

"Minnesota's emergency management team has been hard at work meeting with local teams to assess damage due to several severe weather events in recent months," Walz said. "The State of Minnesota is committed to supporting the communities in these counties as they recover from severe weather events."

The assistance is for storm damage caused by heavy rains, flooding and severe thunderstorms.

Many of the countries already qualified for federal assistance due to storms. 

August 26, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

