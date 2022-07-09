President Biden approves Minnesota disaster declaration from May storm
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- President Joe Biden ordered federal assistance to areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding in Minnesota from May 8-13.
Federal assistance is to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts.
23 Minnesota counties will receive federal funding:
- Aitkin
- Big Stone
- Cass
- Chippewa
- Cottonwood
- Douglas
- Grant
- Kandiyohi
- Lac qui Parle
- Lincoln
- Morrison
- Nobles
- Pope
- Redwood
- Renville
- Stearns
- Stevens
- Swift
- Todd
- Traverse
- Wadena
- Wilkin
- Yellow Medicine
Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state.
