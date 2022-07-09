Watch CBS News
Local News

President Biden approves Minnesota disaster declaration from May storm

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Headlines: Afternoon of July 8, 2022
WCCO Digital Headlines: Afternoon of July 8, 2022 01:45

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- President Joe Biden ordered federal assistance to areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding in Minnesota from May 8-13.

Federal assistance is to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts.

23 Minnesota counties will receive federal funding:

  • Aitkin
  • Big Stone
  • Cass
  • Chippewa
  • Cottonwood
  • Douglas
  • Grant
  • Kandiyohi
  • Lac qui Parle
  • Lincoln
  • Morrison
  • Nobles
  • Pope
  • Redwood
  • Renville
  • Stearns
  • Stevens
  • Swift
  • Todd
  • Traverse
  • Wadena
  • Wilkin
  • Yellow Medicine

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 8, 2022 / 10:48 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.