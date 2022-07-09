President Biden approves Minnesota disaster declaration from May storm

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- President Joe Biden ordered federal assistance to areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding in Minnesota from May 8-13.

Federal assistance is to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts.

23 Minnesota counties will receive federal funding:

Aitkin

Big Stone

Cass

Chippewa

Cottonwood

Douglas

Grant

Kandiyohi

Lac qui Parle

Lincoln

Morrison

Nobles

Pope

Redwood

Renville

Stearns

Stevens

Swift

Todd

Traverse

Wadena

Wilkin

Yellow Medicine

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state.