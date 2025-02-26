Stanley's in northeast Minneapolis may close due to road construction

Stanley's Northeast Bar Room says it faces potential for closure over traffic plan

Stanley's Northeast Bar Room says it faces potential for closure over traffic plan

Stanley's Northeast Bar Room says it faces potential for closure over traffic plan

It's a structure that has stood the test of time.

"Stanley's is in a building that's over 130 years old," Luke Derheim, co-owner of Craft and Crew Hospitality, said.

For 15 years, it has been known as Stanley's Northeast Bar Room. It's one of several Twin Cities restaurants owned by Craft and Crew Hospitality.

"There wasn't a lot of stuff like Stanley's when we moved into Northeast back in 2010," Derheim said.

In that time, there have been issues — specifically the traffic chaos that has occurred at University and Lowry avenues, right outside their building.

"It's a wild intersection," Derheim said. "We know that there's an elevated risk of traffic accidents. Our building's been hit about 25 times with trucks."

That's why the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is looking at four ideas to revamp safety in the area.

"Two of the four options are to actually level Stanley's," Derheim said.

Derheim said they are not looking to sell, but the MnDOT could claim eminent domain and level the restaurant.

Over the past five years, an MnDOT spokesperson said more than 40 injury crashes have occurred at the intersection.

Possible plans to remedy the issues could include a roundabout, fewer lanes or dedicated turn lanes, MnDOT said.

No final decision on a design has been made, with construction slated to begin 2027.

In the meantime, "Save Stanley's" signs adorn the bar, asking longtime customers, like Fabio Davalos from Blaine, to tell MnDOT to save their favorite spot.

"They have become like a family for us," Davalos said. "I hope they don't tear it down."

MnDOT said they hope to finalize a design sometime this spring, before it goes to the city council.