Shelter-in-place issued in Prior Lake neighborhood for police standoff

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. -- Police in Prior Lake are asking the public to stay away from the area around Blind Lake Road and Turner Avenue following the assault of an officer.

The shelter-in-place order is for a half-mile radius of the scene. Some nearby homes were evacuated as a safety precaution.

Police say they were called to a Kwik Trip on Fish Point Road shortly after 1:30 p.m. for a man seen digging through the business's dumpster.

The man assaulted an officer attempting to identify him and attempted to draw a handgun from his waistband before fleeing on foot, officers say.

The man then allegedly broke into a nearby home, where he remains barricaded. The occupants of the home, not associated with the suspect, escaped safely.

Police say they believe the gun was discharged in the home but the suspect is still alive.

The identity of the man is unknown and police say they are working to make contact with him.

This is a developing story. Check back for information later on WCCO.com.