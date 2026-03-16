Man seriously injured, another arrested after stabbing in Morrison County, sheriff's office says

A 53-year-old man is in the hospital after he was stabbed in Scandia Valley Township, Minnesota, on Sunday morning.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the incident at a home on Cherry Lane, around six miles south of Motley, Minnesota, just before 7:15 a.m. They learned the man, identified by officials as Douglas Alan Denio, was stabbed several times.

Denio, of Motley, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

The suspect, identified by the sheriff's office as a 23-year-old man, was arrested and taken to the Morrison County Jail. Charges against him are pending.

The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing