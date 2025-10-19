Amari Powell leads Tommies to 55-17 victory over Valparaiso

Amari Powell threw three touchdown passes and ran for another to lead St. Thomas-Minnesota to a 55-17 rout over Valparaiso on Saturday.

Powell was 13-of-20 passing for 265 yards and connected with three receivers for scores. He also ran three times for 42 yards that included a 20-yard touchdown in the second quarter as St. Thomas (4-3, 2-2 Pioneer League) built a 34-10 halftime lead.

Quentin Cobb-Butler had four receptions for 81 yards with a score to lead 10 Tommies with at least one catch. The Tommies finished with 143 yards rushing on 30 carries with four touchdown runs. Ryan Jackson led with 48 yards on seven carries that included a 16-yard touchdown run.

Michael Mansaray ran for 121 yards on 20 carries for Valparaiso (1-6, 0-3). Quarterback Carson Tyler had a 7-yard touchdown run to open the scoring midway through the first quarter.