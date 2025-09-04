St. Thomas' new quarterback prepares to travel to home state for second game with team

St. Thomas quarterback to take on team from home state

St. Thomas quarterback Andy Peters has come a long way in a short amount of time.

"I thought I was done with football," the graduate transfer said.

Peters started his college career as a walk-on at Boise State, near where he grew up. Then, had a decorated career at the College of Idaho. He thought the 2024 season was it — until this spring.

"I get a phone call from my OC, and he was like, 'Do you still want to play football?' And I was like, 'Yeah.' And he was like, 'OK, you're gonna get a call from St. Thomas in Minnesota.' I was like, 'OK.'" Peters said.

Peters became a Tommie and was thrust into a battle for the starting job.

"It started off rough," he said. "Like drinking from a firehose."

After he settled in, Peters won the QB1 spot, only learning the job was his about a week before UST's first game. He led St. Thomas to an opening night win.

Head coach Glenn Caruso has seen it all come together.

"Really good in the huddle with the guys. Great in the locker room," Caruso said. "Can find ways to win with his arm and his legs."

Now, it's week two and the Tommies are heading back to Peters' home state to take on the University of Idaho. Their quarterback is going home.

"Trying not to let the emotions get too big," said Peters. "When you start to think about it, it is really exciting. I got 25 people coming to the game."

Peters' fiancé, Isla, back in Idaho, will not be there because she's a game warden and the archery hunting opening day is on St. Thomas' game day.

"Wildlife conservation, that's kind of what her job is," said Peters. "In the state of Idaho, obviously, we have everything. From grizzly bears to elk to moose to black bears, cougars, all of it. All the fun stuff."

Engaged in May, Peters moved to Minnesota in June and played his first game for his new team in August.

"It's been a lot," he said. "You get engaged, you come out here. That part of life is insane. I get done with practice, and I go home and I wedding plan. Not what most people are doing. It's pretty unique."