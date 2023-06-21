Watch CBS News
St. Paul youth nonprofit "devastated" after six chickens stolen

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

By Christian Veninga, WCCO Intern

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Urban Roots, a youth nonprofit organization based in St. Paul, found that their chicken coop appeared to be forcefully broken into earlier this week. 

On Tuesday, the nonprofit said all six of their chickens were stolen in the middle of the night and their youth and staff are "devastated." 

Any information regarding the missing birds is to be sent to info@urbanrootsmn.org.

Urban Roots says the organization is dedicated to providing youth with job training in outdoor activities such as gardening, conservation and healthy cooking.

First published on June 21, 2023 / 9:20 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

