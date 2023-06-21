St. Paul youth nonprofit "devastated" after six chickens stolen
By Christian Veninga, WCCO Intern
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Urban Roots, a youth nonprofit organization based in St. Paul, found that their chicken coop appeared to be forcefully broken into earlier this week.
On Tuesday, the nonprofit said all six of their chickens were stolen in the middle of the night and their youth and staff are "devastated."
Any information regarding the missing birds is to be sent to info@urbanrootsmn.org.
RELATED: More opting to coop their own chickens amid spiking egg prices
Urban Roots says the organization is dedicated to providing youth with job training in outdoor activities such as gardening, conservation and healthy cooking.
