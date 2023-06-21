St. Paul youth nonprofit "devastated" after six chickens stolen

Egg prices got you down? Why not raise your own chickens?

Egg prices got you down? Why not raise your own chickens?

Egg prices got you down? Why not raise your own chickens?

By Christian Veninga, WCCO Intern

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Urban Roots, a youth nonprofit organization based in St. Paul, found that their chicken coop appeared to be forcefully broken into earlier this week.

On Tuesday, the nonprofit said all six of their chickens were stolen in the middle of the night and their youth and staff are "devastated."

Any information regarding the missing birds is to be sent to info@urbanrootsmn.org.

RELATED: More opting to coop their own chickens amid spiking egg prices

Urban Roots says the organization is dedicated to providing youth with job training in outdoor activities such as gardening, conservation and healthy cooking.