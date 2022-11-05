Watch CBS News
43-year-old St. Paul woman dies in Wisconsin crash early Saturday morning

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. -- Officials say a woman from St. Paul died Saturday morning after she hit a deer with her car in western Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin State Patrol and St. Croix Sheriff's Department say they responded to a report of a one-vehicle rollover on Interstate 94 shortly before 6 a.m.

Upon arrival, responders say they discovered two cars were involved in the crash.

A Toyota Rav4 with two occupants had rolled several times before it came to a rest in the median, the crash report says. The occupants were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers also reported a Honda Civic in the left lane that was unoccupied. Responders found the driver of the Honda, Jessica Love, in the ditch.

Responders attempted life-saving efforts on the 43-year-old driver, but she was pronounced dead at the scene due to her injuries.

Officers say the initial investigation indicates the Honda struck a deer and became disabled in the left lane of traffic when the Toyota struck the car.

First published on November 5, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc.

