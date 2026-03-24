St. Paul woman offers encouragement to people seeking food donations at Salvation Army

There's a lot going on at the Salvation Army on West Seventh in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Staff members say there is certainly a need for food donations. Still, they're proud of how far they can stretch a dollar.

Kristi is one of those people who knows how to be resourceful. After 23 years working at a front desk, she ended up without a home.

"I ended up homeless for a month. I backed out of a house I didn't think would pass inspection anyway," she said. "What I learned is you can become homeless very quickly and very easily."

Now she comes to the Salvation Army not only to get food, but to shine her light. She talks with and encourages people waiting in line.

"Some of these people that are on the street, I just love them so much," she said. "I love lifting people. I love people from everyone. I got raised up, God made this whole world and let your light shine.

But the Salvation Army says they need help in order to fill the need. A $25 donation can feed a family of three for a week.

"We appreciate everything you give us. Everything. It's such a blessing," Kristi said.

This month WCCO is teaming up with the Salvation Army in their Meals 4 Minnesota food drive. You can make financial donations or drop off food at a participating Twin Cities partner.