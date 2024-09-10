1 arrested after deadly shooting at St. Paul strip mall

1 dead in shooting at St. Paul strip mall

1 dead in shooting at St. Paul strip mall

1 dead in shooting at St. Paul strip mall

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Police in St. Paul are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a strip mall near Lake Phalen early Tuesday afternoon.

The St. Paul Police Department says officers were called to the 1300 block of Maryland Avenue East just before 12:30 p.m. on reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. Police say that despite life-saving efforts, the man died in the ambulance on the way to Regions Hospital.

After a brief foot chase, authorities say they arrested a suspect nearby and recovered a handgun.

The cause of the shooting is under investigation.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the victim.