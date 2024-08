ST. PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police are working to figure out who shot a 19-year-old man on Tuesday night in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of Westminster Street just after 8 p.m. on reports of someone being shot.

They found the victim with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to Regions Hospital and is expected to survive.