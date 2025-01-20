Man hospitalized after shooting in St. Paul's Payne-Phalen neighborhood

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A man is gravely injured after a shooting in St. Paul's Payne-Phalen neighborhood Sunday night, police say.

The man was shot multiple times on the 600 block of Bedford Street around 8 p.m., according to the St. Paul Police Department.

He was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Police said officers conducted a traffic stop on Payne Avenue in connection to the shooting, but gave no further details. The shooting is under investigation.