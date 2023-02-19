St. Paul schools to offer first-of-its-kind Karen language class next fall

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A new language class is coming to St. Paul schools. It's an opportunity that's about more than just diversity and inclusion.

As David Schuman explains, parents and students in the district expect the classes to strengthen their family bonds.

Karen parents of students at St. Paul's Washington Technology Magnet School keep up with what's going on with their kids at a special meeting.

They're refugees from Myanmar, formerly known as Burma. They speak their native language, also called Karen.

"Sometimes my parents will be speaking and I wouldn't understand what they're saying," said junior Paw Htoo.

Htoo is excited to take Karen classes this fall, which are being offered for the first time.

"Sometimes it makes me embarrassed because it's my culture and language, so I should know how to speak it," said Htoo.

"Our students will get an opportunity to learn about their history and culture and I think it's going to make our students feel more connected to their culture soon," said Lucas Blesser, a teacher at the school.

St. Paul district leaders say no other public. schools in the country teach Karen.

"Our language is so important for our community. It's part of our Karen identity so that we can preserve and carry on for future generations," said Hsakushee Zan, St. Paul Public Schools Bilingual Educator Lead.

The capital city has more than 2,500 Karen students.

These classes will help them bridge the gap that might exist with their parents and grandparents.

"The parent-child relationship is very important, so it's very important to speak Karen together and understand," said Naya Dah, a parent of a Washington Technology Magnet School student.

"To be able to see my people and the language being spread around the school...Yeah, it would make me really proud," said Htoo.

In-person classes will be offered at four high schools in the district while any student will be able to enroll online. At the end, there will also be an opportunity to earn college credit.