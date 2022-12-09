St. Paul schools receive false threats

St. Paul, Minn – Two schools in St. Paul received threats over the phone regarding safety situations, St. Paul Public Schools says.

In a memo to students and their families, Superintendent Joe Gothard said Como Park Senior High School and Murray Middle School received threats over the phone, commonly referred to as "swatting."

The St. Paul Police Department was made aware of the situation, and has since cleared both schools without incident.

Gothard wants to remind families that students are often aware of safety risks before adults, and that they should immediately report concerns to an adult.