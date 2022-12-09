Watch CBS News
Local News

St. Paul schools receive false threats

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Dec. 9, 2022
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Dec. 9, 2022 01:20

St. Paul, Minn – Two schools in St. Paul received threats over the phone regarding safety situations, St. Paul Public Schools says.

In a memo to students and their families, Superintendent Joe Gothard said Como Park Senior High School and Murray Middle School received threats over the phone, commonly referred to as "swatting."

The St. Paul Police Department was made aware of the situation, and has since cleared both schools without incident.

Gothard wants to remind families that students are often aware of safety risks before adults, and that they should immediately report concerns to an adult. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on December 9, 2022 / 6:56 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.