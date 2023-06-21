St. Paul school board approves budget that exceeds $1B for first time ever

By Chris Veninga, WCCO Intern

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The St. Paul Public Schools Board of Education has approved the district's budget for the 2024 fiscal year.

In a press release sent out Tuesday night, the board approved a budget of over $1 billion. This is the first time the district's budget has exceeded 10 figures, due to increased state aid and remaining federal COVID relief funds.

Additionally, the board approved new names for Hmong institutes in the city. Phalen Lake Magnet Hmong Studies Magnet will now be named Txuj Ci Hmong Language and Culture Lower Campus and the Hmong Language & Culture Middle School has become Txuj Ci Hmong Language and Culture Upper Campus. The name Txuj Ci was chosen amongst collaboration between students, staff, and community members and refers to "the cultural knowledge of a people."

The board unanimously approved increases to the district's athletics fees. The fees, which have remained unchanged since their implantation in 1996, will be phased in over the next two school years. Student-athletes will not be turned away if they cannot pay the fee.

Finally, the Board approved revising the superintendent's contract, which will begin July 1.