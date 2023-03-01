"They do not feel safe": St. Paul public school parents, educators and students voice safety concerns

ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul families say the danger inside their schools is real, and it's impacting their daily lives.

On Tuesday, parents, teachers and students raised their concerns to the board of education about a wave of violence, including the stabbing inside Harding High School earlier this month that killed 15-year-old Devin Scott.

Several hundred people packed the room at Washington Technology Magnet School, where the board called a special meeting to hear public input on school safety.

Many who spoke said the safety issues stem back years, and are only being pushed to the forefront after recent incidents.

"Kids have a right to learn and to be safe, and they do not feel safe!" said a mother of a ninth-grade student in the district.

Educators echoed their fears as they addressed the board.

"This school is where adults dodge bullets from a drive-by shooting," said Washington Technology teacher Joyce Jones Strait.

RELATED: As St. Paul reels from deadly weekend, gun control opponents recognize prevention bills may pass this session at Capitol

Those who spoke shared stories of drug use in the bathrooms and weapons in the classrooms.

"I've had students bring weapons into my classroom and use them against each other," Jones Strait said.

An eighth-grade student shared his fears going to school.

The room is packed at Washington Technology Magnet School as the Saint Paul Board of Education holds a listening session about safety in schools. It comes after several recent violent incidents in SPPS including the deadly stabbing of a student. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/wTL6j59xFd — Kirsten Mitchell (@Kirsten_TV) February 28, 2023

"I fear I could get hit in the crossfire or mistaken for someone I'm not," he said.

The student said he would like to see metal detectors added to his school, but was opposed to having armed police officers. In 2020, the St. Paul City Council voted to eliminate school resource officers inside schools.

"I think that there shouldn't be SROs in schools. Armed cops wouldn't make kids feel safe," the student said.

The stabbing death of Scott was top of mind for many. His cousin Henry attended the meeting, sharing his support for the return of SROs.

"We need to put the school resources back in play. I know a lot of ya'll oppose it but the fact of the matter, their presence makes a difference," he told the board and the crowd.

RELATED: St. Paul's Black leaders discuss interventions to combat gang violence

Educators called for changes to disciplinary procedures, better communication and more support in classrooms. Many spoke on the importance of early intervention in elementary schools.

"To me, we are creating toxic environments in schools because we are not able to have stronger discipline and dismiss students. There's a lot of pressure on us to not send students home for a variety of different reasons," said a Highland High School teacher.

"Increase mental health professionals such as counselors, social workers, nurses, psychologists, behavior intervention specialists," said licensed school counselor Erroll Edwards.

There was no action taken by the board at the end of the meeting. The district said it will be used to "help inform potential solutions to improve school safety," and that additional opportunities for community engagement will be announced in the coming weeks.