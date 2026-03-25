City of Baseball Museum connects Twin Cities to movie stars, hall of famers

Opening Day for the Minnesota Twins is almost here. And across town, the St. Paul Saints are getting ready for their season, too, with some added history.

"My kids said, 'Most people when they retire go south, and you went to St. Paul,'" said John Wenzel.

But Wenzel has never regretted his move to Minnesota, and the Saints are better off for it. Because when he relocated here, he became a Saints fan — and their team historian.

"We've been the Saints, the Apostles, the Red Caps, the Blue Caps, a whole variety of names," Wenzel said.

He gives his history lessons inside the City of Baseball Museum at CHS Field. It details the very first Saints team in the late 1800s, when Charles Comiskey was an owner.

"He held the team for five years and in 1900 he moved the Saints to Chicago, called them the White Stockings, which became the White Sox. They were a founding team in the American League," Wenzel said.

But it wasn't long before another variation of the Saints stepped up to the plate. At times, they were a farm team for the White Sox and Dodgers and they developed a rivalry with the Minneapolis Millers. Roy Campanella played in St. Paul and lived in the Rondo neighborhood. He became the first person to break the color barrier in the American Association League.

"He's one of several people that have played for the Saints in the Hall of Fame," Wenzel said. "Duke Snider, Lefty Gomez, even Minnie Minoso had time with the Saints."

The city itself has raised its own Hall of Famers. The museum's floor map shows where Dave Winfield, Paul Molitor, Jack Morris and Joe Mauer were born and raised.

"You wonder what was in the drinking water," Wenzel said.

The museum also has a women's hall of famer. Toni Stone lived in St. Paul for part of her childhood and later played professionally in the Negro League.

"She was recognized with a plaque in the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown," Wenzel said.

The back part of the museum is dedicated to the "comeback kids," and for good reason. It highlights former major league all-stars who got a second chance with the Saints.

Jack Morris pitched for St. Paul after winning three World Series titles, including 1991 with the Twins. Daryl Strawberry also played here in the mid-90s before joining the Yankees and winning two more World Series rings. That's back when Mike Veeck, Marv Goldklang and actor Bill Murray were the owners. They brought this version of the team to St. Paul in 1993, along with some shenanigans.

Even though the Saints became the Twins' top minor league affiliate a few years ago, they still kept the ball pig, though the name frequently changes.

"'The Little Red Porkette' is right up there," said Eddie Coblentz, vice president of community partnerships and fan services. "'The Great Hambino' was another one of them."

It's a mix of history and hysterics. A place where the stories and the memories fly by, like a Jack Morris fastball.

"I think the feeling of the breadth of the history, of how far back baseball has touched this area, and so few recognize or know that these stories exist," Coblentz said.

This year, the Saints have teamed up with Mauer Chevrolet to turn the museum into a pre-game lounge for season ticket holders. And once the game starts, the museum is open to anyone.