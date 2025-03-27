6-foot hot dog on offer at St. Paul Saints games billed as "Land of 10,000 Calories"

Could you and your friends finish a 6-foot hot dog?

Baseball season is about to begin, and the Land of 10,000 Lakes will become the Land of 10,000 Calories.

At least that's the new name for it at CHS Field in St. Paul. The St. Paul Saints are serving up a 6-foot-long hot dog — and yes, it's just one hot dog.

The dog is loaded with pulled pork, mac and cheese, french fries and jalapeños.

It comes with fries and four drinks — just enough to offer to a few of your friends if you're choosing to share this meal.

In other porcine baseball news, the Saints' 2025 ballpig has a name: The Great Fatsby, in homage to St. Paul's own F. Scott Fitzgerald.

"With a steady, purposeful gait, The Great Fatsby entered CHS Field dressed to impress," the Saints said. "In a luxurious, well-tailored pink suit, a hoof ring, and a cane, he put the other swines on notice: he was here to do the job like no other pig has ever done in Saints history."

The Saints open their season on Friday, just a day after the Minnesota Twins do the same.