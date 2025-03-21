St. Paul residents angered by plans to cut down dozens of trees in Como Park

Community fights back against St. Paul’s plan to cut down trees

In the Twin Cities, an "X" marks the spot where dozens of trees are set to be cut down.

The trees have stood along Parkview Avenue in the Como Park neighborhood of St. Paul for decades.

For Rita Amendola, these towering trees on her street are not just part of the scenery.

"I was very upset about losing it. Very upset, I haven't cried yet but I will," said Amendola.

Another resident said these trees are part of their family.

"Came home Monday and when we all got home, we noticed a red 'x' on every tree on the south side of the street," said Amendola.

Dozens of trees will be removed to install sidewalks and work on underground utilities as part of the city's Wheelock-Grotto Reconstruction plan.

Neighbors say the city wasn't transparent in their plans.

"When they X'd every single tree with the mark of death, we felt like that was all baloney. We were satisfied with our deal with the sidewalk and then they came in and marked everything to be cut down," said Amendola. "We feel like we were misled to what the project was going to be."

Now, this tight-knit community is trying to fight back.

"Here we are at a standstill, and we are working on a cease-and-desist order," said Amendola.

A lawsuit filed against the city of Saint Paul claims the street will experience "immediate and irreparable loss."

Even as residents try to fight back, they are anticipating the negative impacts of losing the trees.

"Its home value is around $10,000 to $15,000 more, and if you remove these trees, there is going to be a gaping hole and it won't be as appealing," said Amendola.

Loss of wildlife is another factor concerning residents.

"Environmentally, with the animals and the wildlife, we are very concerned about injuring the wildlife," said Amendola.

WCCO has reached out to the city for comment but has not heard back.