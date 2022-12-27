St. Paul proposes 1% sales tax increase to invest in streets, parks

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter announced Tuesday a proposed 1% increase in local sales tax to invest in improving streets and park facilities.

The proposed increase would bring in an estimated $984 million in revenue over 20 years, the city says.

"St. Paul is vital to the region and to Minnesota. This investment infrastructure is critical to ensuring that we can commute to work, connect to nature, and ready ourselves for our future," said Ward 3 City Councilmember Chris Tolbert.

The St. Paul City Council is expected to review the proposal on Jan. 4 at its regular meeting.

If the increase passes, the city will have to seek approval from the state legislature before it is presented to St. Paul voters as a ballot measure.