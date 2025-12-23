Man shot by St. Paul police after allegedly pointing gun at officers facing assault, theft charges

A 32-year-old man is facing multiple assault charges after he allegedly pointed a handgun at two St. Paul police officers, resulting in him being shot on Sunday.

Elliot Vaughn of Minneapolis was charged on Monday with two counts each of second-degree and first-degree assault and one count of theft of a motor vehicle, according to court documents filed in Ramsey County.

Charges say a Buick Envista had been stolen from a parking garage in Minneapolis early Sunday morning. The manager of a rental car company who reported the vehicle stolen believed the lockbox containing the keys had been pried open, and said two other vehicles were stolen from the same garage.

General Motors was able to track the stolen Buick and notified police officers around 3 p.m. that it was driving on Highway 52. As the vehicle neared the exit ramp for Interstate 94, the automaker remotely slowed the vehicle and brought it to a stop, according to the complaint.

The male driver, later identified as Vaughn, and a woman who had been in the passenger seat, exited the Buick and attempted to flee on foot. St. Paul police officers followed Vaughn in their vehicle as he ran, which is when he allegedly reached into his pants and pulled out a handgun, aiming it toward the officers.

The two officers who were following Vaughn both shot at him, striking his leg. They provided medical aid to him before he was transported to a hospital.

Officials said the female was located and taken into custody shortly after the shooting.

Vaughn made his first court appearance Tuesday morning, where his bail was set at $200,000. If convicted, he could serve up to 20 years in prison.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified the officers involved in the shooting as Matthew Foy and Byron Treangen III. Foy has 11 years of law enforcement experience and Treangen has six years' experience. Both have been placed on critical incident leave.

Investigators say they recovered a handgun with a round in its chamber and a magazine full of ammunition from the scene of the shooting.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident. Once completed, the bureau will present its findings without a charging recommendation for the Ramsey County Attorney's Office to review.

Note: The video above originally aired on Dec. 21, 2025.