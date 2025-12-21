St. Paul police shoot man who pointed gun at officers on interstate, authorities say

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after St. Paul police officers shot a man who pointed a gun at them on an interstate Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Police were notified by General Motors around 3 p.m. that a motorist in a vehicle stolen in Minneapolis was driving on Interstate 94 toward St. Paul. According to officials, the automaker remotely slowed the vehicle, bringing it to a complete stop on the westbound I-94 ramp from Highway 52 around 3:15 p.m.

The man, who was driving, and a female whose age hasn't been disclosed, then left the vehicle and started to flee on foot. Police said the man pulled out a handgun and pointed it at officers as he ran.

The officers then fired their "service weapons," hitting the man once in the leg, according to police. He was taken to the hospital for an injury that's not life-threatening.

Officials said the female was located and taken into custody shortly after the shooting.

According to police, all officers involved were wearing activated body cameras, though they haven't said exactly how many shot their weapons.

The identity of the man is expected to be released by the BCA at a later time.