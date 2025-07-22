Watch CBS News
Two St. Paul police officers injured in crash, department says

By
Riley Moser
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.
Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

Two St. Paul police officers were injured in a car crash while responding to a call Tuesday evening.

The crash happened at approximately 6:40 p.m. near the intersection of Westminster and Maryland Avenue, according to the St. Paul Police Department. 

Officers were driving with their lights and sirens on at the time. When they turned, police say a woman driving a Chevy Malibu struck the squad car.

raw-tue-sppd-squad-crash-harper-072225.png
Two St. Paul police officers were injured in a crash on July 22, 2025. WCCO

The two officers in the squad car were transported to Regions Hospital for minor injuries. The woman driving the Chevy was cleared by medics for her injuries, which were minor.

Police say there is no further information available.

