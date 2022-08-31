St. Paul police investigate apparent random stabbing

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police say they're investigating after a 31-year-old man was stabbed in his St. Paul home.

Police say they were called to the 1800 block of Lacrosse Street at about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers arrived to see a man suffering from a stab wound. Medical assistance was summoned to the scene.

The victim told police that he had been stabbed by a man who had come to the house, and claimed that he didn't know who the assailant was or why he stabbed him.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and at last word his condition was stable.

No one has been arrested. Police did not release a description of the suspect.